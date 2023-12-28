With great pomp, Vichitravirya got married to Ambika and Ambalika. But their married life was cut short by the sudden death of Vichitravirya. Satyavati was grief-stricken. Not only was she saddened by her son’s death, she was also worried about the future of the Kuru dynasty. Vichitravirya did not leave a son who could be the torchbearer of the Kuru legacy. Is this the end of the Kuru lineage, she wondered.

In those days, if a husband didn’t have the ability to produce a child, it was acceptable to use the services of a virile man to ensure that the wife was with child. The man could be someone from the family, or a Brahmin, considered to be of noble origin. This practice was known as niyoga. Satyavati was convinced that if the Kuru dynasty had to be preserved, she had no other option than to invoke the practice of niyoga. She called Bhishma and said, “My son, the fate of the Kuru dynasty now lies in your hands. I would like you to use the practice of niyoga and father a son with Amba or Ambalika.”

Bhishma was shocked. “Mother, how could you say such a thing? You know of my vow.”

“I know, my son. But difficult times call for difficult measures. The fate of our dynasty is in jeopardy. We cannot let the lineage die with us. You must break your promise for the sake of your race, of your ancestors’ legacy.”

Bhishma was adamant. “Forgive me, mother. I can never break my promise. You’ll have to find some other option.”

Satyavati was desperate. ‘What other option? Tell me if you have a better idea.”

Bhishma thought for a while and said, “Why don’t you ask brother Vyasa to do the job? He is your son; hence belongs to the family. Besides, he is the most learned and the wisest person we know. I can think of no better person to help us in this crisis.”

The moment Bhishma mentioned Vyasa, memories flooded Satyavati’s mind. She remembered the days when she was a young, unmarried girl who rowed her father Dasharaj’s boat across the Yamuna to ferry passengers. One day, Rishi Parashar came by to cross the river. Satyavati’s beauty mesmerized the great sage. He held Satyavati’s hand and said, “Come to me, my dear. I wish to give you a son.”

“O great rishi, it will be my honour to bear your child,” she said. “But, I am afraid, if I lose my virginity, I would never get married.”

“Don’t worry, my dear,” replied Parashar. “You will remain a virgin even after you bear my child.”

Parashar held her and drew her close. Satyavati was uncomfortable. “Please stop,” she pleaded. “There are people around, the gods above. I can’t do this with them watching.” Parashar laughed.

Using his magical powers, he created a dense fog around the boat to screen off curious onlookers and pulled Satyavati to his chest.

In due course, Satyavati gave birth to a boy in an island on the Yamuna River and he was named Krishna Dwaipayana. When Dwaipayana grew up, he left his mother to become a hermit and a sage. His knowledge and analysis of the Vedas earned him the name Vyasa.

Satyavati liked Bhishma’s idea and summoned Vyasa, who appeared before her and said, “Mother, I am glad to see you after so long. Please tell me, what can I do for you?”

Satyavati explained her predicament and asked Vyasa to father a child with Ambika. The hermit replied, “Mother, I understand your situation and I will do as you ask. But do you think Ambika would agree to this proposal?”

Vyasa had a reason for asking this question. Although he was respected by everybody, even the gods, he was an ugly and grotesque-looking man. He never cared for his looks, and was always covered in dirt and filth, and smelled awful. No woman would dare to come close to him. Satyavati comforted him.

“Don’t worry about that. I will explain everything to her. She is aware of the crisis and would do her best to keep the Kuru lineage alive. You just go and wait in the bedroom. I’ll send Ambika to you.”

“So be it,” said Vyasa.

Satyavati went to Ambika and told her about the plan. Ambika didn’t object to the idea of having a child with a rishi, but when she heard of Vyasa, she was scared. She had heard of his appearance and shuddered at the thought of sleeping with him. Besides, she was aware that the rishi was short-tempered, and if he was not satisfied, he could punish her with a horrible curse. But Satyavati was insistent, and she had to agree. Satyavati asked the maids to dress Ambika in her best clothes and jewellery. When she was ready, Satyavati took Ambika to a bedroom and closed the door. Ambika was so scared that she kept her eyes closed. Vyasa got up from the bed and pulled close. But she didn’t open her eyes even for a single moment the whole night. The next morning, Vyasa told Satyavati, “Mother, I have obeyed your command. Ambika will give birth to a strong and handsome son, but he would be born blind.”

Satyavati was shocked. “How could a blind man be the king?” she asked. “You must give us a normal, healthy child. Go back to the bedroom. I will send Ambalika in. You must give her a son, too.”

Vyasa agreed.

Satyavati went to Ambalika and told her, “Ambalika, I want you to give the Kuru dynasty a son from Vyasa. Go to him. But remember, do not keep your eyes closed.”

Ambalika was scared too. When she entered Vyasa’s room, she forced herself to keep her eyes open. But she was so afraid that the blood drained off her face. Her face turned pale as Vyasa pulled her to his chest.

The next morning, Vyasa said to Satyavati, “Mother, Ambalika’s son won’t be blind, but he would be pale and frail looking. But don’t worry, he will be strong and powerful.” Saying so, Vyasa left Hastinapur.

In due course, Ambika gave birth to a blind boy who was named Dhritarashtra. A few days later, Ambalika gave birth to a pale-looking boy, just as Vyasa had predicted. He was named Pandu.

Satyavati was not happy. She wanted a handsome grandson, without any physical blemish. So she called Vyasa again and asked Ambalika to have another son with him. But the princess didn’t want to face Vyasa again. She dressed up her pretty maid in nice clothes and jewellery, put lots of makeup on her and sent her to Vyasa’s chamber. The maid was not afraid of Vyasa. She greeted him with due respect and accepted him with love and dignity. Vyasa was very pleased. He told the maid, “You’ll have a great son, who would be the wisest and the most learned of the princes.”

In due course, the maid gave birth to a beautiful little boy, perfect in all aspects. He was named Vidura.

Dhritarashtra, Pandu and Vidura grew up together in the palace of Hastinapur. Dhritarashtra, though blind, was very strong and became skilled in using many weapons; Pandu grew up to become a great archer; while Vidura grew up learning all the sacred texts and scriptures, and was the most learned and wisest of all. Although Dhritarashtra was the eldest of the three brothers, he couldn’t become the king because of his blindness. So, Pandu was installed as the king of Hastinapur. Vidura, the son of the maid, was appointed the prime minister.

Pandu proved to be a great ruler. He conquered many kingdoms and expanded Kuru rule far and wide. He amassed huge amounts of wealth from the vanquished kings and became the richest ruler of the land. The people of Hastinapur were pleased to have a ruler like Pandu who took good care of them. Soon, Pandu came to be known as the best king the Kuru dynasty ever had.

Excerpted with permission from Dwapar Katha: The Stories of the Mahabharata, Sudipta Bhawmik, HarperCollins India.