Endless Journeys

Dying has no end and living has no end

The road to nowhere never has to bend

There is no heart but only a soul

There is no end but only a goal

A star that we sight but once a while

The distance, my friend, is always a mile.

Why do you yearn so soon for my earth

Your womb is no cell but a beautiful birth

For often you dream and perchance you dance

Sometimes a smile and sometimes a glance

A journey we walk now clutching a hand

Across these transient mounds of sand.

The World Has Finally Stopped

I heard the world has finally stopped.

And I wonder why.

Is it something we did

Or some secret we hid

Or that gooey sticky stream of blood

That ruined our backyard last week?

Such a rapidly spinning thing

No forewarning, not a ring

And now it’s stopped.

Like my darling little watch.

Like my blingy thingy watch with diamonds in it

Now hard and frozen, no light to shine

Oh, that’s because the lights have also gone

Searching for the missing dawn I wonder why.

Is it something we never spoke about

Some lingering, packed up, shameful doubt

Like those shredded limbs we suddenly saw

On our beautiful lawns last week?

Questions for you, questions for me

Questions that’ll never let us be

People in a world that’s finally stopped

Where we lived too long for free.

Still As Rain

The stillness of this rain

Rides its torrential deluge

A sheet of frosted glass

Set against furious skies

An inexplicable tranquility

That disowns itself

Time after time after time.

On these wild and misty moors

A hermit threads the beads of time

Silent in his great agitation

Like the vast and soundless cosmos

Hurtling past its margins.

The stillness of this rain

Time after time after time.

Musings on Love and Life

Who grieve tonight they grieve for love

Who laugh they laugh for life

Who dream tonight they think of how

They walk through peace and strife.

Who talk tonight they talk of love

Who sing they sing to dance

No seeds, no fields to till and plough

Stark the bareness stands.

Who fly tonight they fly for love

Who soar for freedom soar

The eagle always kills the dove

Yet they always look for more

Parting and Death

Parting leaves an invisible residue

In the thinning glass of life

Always forward, and always too few

Friend, concubine or wife.

Death is better at playing this game

The glass just chips away

So without a wisp of teary shame

You can go all numb and grey.

