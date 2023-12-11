The second edition of the New India Foundation’s Translation Fellowships is accepting applications till December 31, 2023. The fellowships will be awarded from across ten languages for translating non-fiction texts published from 1850 onwards. Each fellow will receive a grant of Rs 6 lakhs.

The New India Foundation’s focus on translating historical texts from Indian languages into English hopes to create an expansive cultural reach for works which have thus far been confined to one language. The Fellowship has no constraints regarding the genre or style of the original text, the translator’s nationality, or the material’s ideology.

The languages in consideration for this year’s fellowship are Assamese, Bangla, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Tamil, and Urdu. The language expert committee comprises Arupjyoti Saikia (Assamese), Ipshita Chanda (Bangla), Tridip Suhrud (Gujarati), Harish Trivedi (Hindi), Vivek Shanbhag (Kannada), Suhas Palshikar (Marathi), KR Meera (Malayalam), Jatin Nayak (Odia), AR Venkatachalapathy (Tamil), and Rana Safvi and AR Venkatachalapathy (Urdu).

Interested translators can apply here.

The previous year’s winners: