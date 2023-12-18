The Kalinga Literary Festival has announced the longlists of its 2023 book awards across various categories in fiction and nonfiction for adults and children, and business. The winners will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 50,000, along with a trophy and citation. The festival will be held from February 9-11 in Bhubaneshwar.
Here are the longlisted books.
Nonfiction
- Smoke and Ashes: A Writer’s Journey through Opium’s Hidden Histories, Amitav Ghosh
- Intertidal: A Coast and Marsh Diary, Yuvan Aves
- How Prime Ministers Decide, Neerja Chowdhury
- Caste Pride: Battles for Equality in Hindu India, Manoj Mitta
- A Part Apart: The Life and Thought of BR Ambedkar, Ashok Gopal.
- Shadows At Noon: The South Asian Twentieth CenturyBook, Joya Chatterji
Fiction
- Victory City, Salman Rushdie
- Mad Sisters of Esi, Tashan Mehta
- This is Salvaged: Stories, Vauhini Vara
- History’s Angel, Anjum Hasan
- The Secret of More, Tejaswini Apte-Rahm
- Quarterlife: A Novel, Devika Rege
Translated books
- Valli: A Novel, Sheela Tomy, translated from the Malayalam by Jayasree Kalathil
- Entering the Maze: Queer Fiction of Krishnagopal Mallick, translated from the Bengali by Niladri R Chatterjee
- Sakina’s Kiss, Vivek Shanbhag, translated from the Kannada by Srinath Perur
- For Now, It Is Night, Hari Krishna Kaul, translated from the Kashmiri by Kalpana Raina, Tanveer Ajsi, Gowhar Fazili, and Gowhar Yaqoob
- A Woman Burnt, Imayam, translated from the Thamizh by GJV Prasad
- I Named My Sister Silence, Manoj Rupda, translated from the Hindi by Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar
Poetry
- Icelight, Ranjit Hoskote
- My Invented Land: New and Selected Poems, Robin S Ngangom
- Magadh, Shrikant Verma, translated from the Hindi by Rahul Soni
- Anandibai Joshee: A Life in Poems, Shikha Malaviya
- Saundarya Lahari: Wave of Beauty, translated from the Sanskrit by Mani Rao
- Varavara Rao: A Life in Poetry, edited by Meena Kandasamy and N Venugopal
Debut books
- The Day I Became a Runner: A Women’s History of India through the Lens of Sport, Sohini Chattopadhyay
- The Bandit Queens, Parini Shroff
- Vajpayee: The Ascent of the Hindu Right, 1924-1977, Abhishek Choudhary
- City on Fire: A Boyhood in Aligarh, Zeyad Masroor Khan
- Fire on the Ganges: Life Among the Dead in Banaras, Radhika Iyengar
- Hurda, Atharva Pandit
Children books
- The District Cup: Maulsari Eagles vs Strikers FC, Mallika Ravikumar
- When Fairyland Lost Its Magic, Bijal Vachharajani, illustrated by Rajiv Eipe
- Zen, Shabnam Minwalla
- From Makaras to Manticores: Around India in 100 Mythical Creatures, CG Salamander and Sheena Deviah
- The People of the Indus and the Birth of Civilization in South Asia, Nikhil Gulati and Jonathan Mark Kenoyer
- The Golden Tiger Mountain, Ravi Kapoor, Nicholas Hoffland, illustrated by Tanaya Vyas
Business books
- The Tech Phoenix: Satyam’s 100-Day Turnaround, TN Manoharan, V Pattabhi Ram
- Another Sort of Freedom: A Memoir, Gurcharan Das
- Climate Capitalism: Winning the Global Race to Zero Emissions, Akshat Rathi
- Against All Odds: The IT Story Of India, Kris Gopalakrishnan, N Dayasindhu, and Krishnan Narayanan
- Breaking the Mould: Reimagining India’s Economic Future, Raghuram Rajan and Rohit Lamba
- Inside the Boardroom: How Behaviour Trumps Rationality, R Gopalakrishnan, Tulsi Jayakumar