I dreamt that, nearing his end,

my father wrote the story of his life

in the language of his grandmother.

I don’t understand the words,

he told me, but I think you

will find it useful someday –

it has something to do

with the way we lived

in the dark times that came

before these dark times.

It is not easy to remember,

he told me. It has something

to do with scattered light,

and how I love you.

Published with permission from “The Penguin Book of Indian Poets”, Penguin India.

This selection is curated by Yamini Krishnan.