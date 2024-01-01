- Who are you and whom do you love?
- Where did you come from / how did you arrive?
- How will you begin?
- How will you live now?
- What is the shape of your body?
- Who was responsible for the suffering of your mother?
- What do you remember about the earth?
- What are the consequences of silence?
- Tell me what you know about dismemberment.
- Describe a morning you woke without fear.
- How will you / have you prepare(d) for your death?
- And what would you say if you could?
Published with permission from “The Vertical Interrogation of Strangers”, Kelsey Street Press.
This selection is curated by Yamini Krishnan.