I found your unfinished poem:

There’s a sun in the sky

and you are near me

and all should be right with the world. But something hasn’t set

(and it had better not be the sun!)

I could pinch a line from Neruda for you: “I want/to do with you what spring does/ with the cherry trees.

There you have it: the apparent ease

of love and poetry.

Published with permission from “60 Indian Poets”, Penguin India.

This selection is curated by Yamini Krishnan.