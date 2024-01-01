The world waits

watching

as death stalks the streets. What word

will turn its gaze

away from the rubble heaps under which

children are still alive, breathing. What word

will change these stones

to pollen,

change that hunger in men to destroy, to kill

where bread and laughter should rule.

Is there a word

to deflect the darkness

that blinds their eyes,

their hearts are already stone. Show me the word

that reigns above the night. A light

in which children clutch at dreams and leap with an indescribable will

to live.

Stronger than tears,

happier than love,

turning the requiem streets to laughter

brimming with song.

There are newborn dreams that the earth still waits for. Their words

not yet seen, are heard within, inside the deepest chamber no bullets can reach

and no Light abandon

a destiny to be free.

Published with permission from Anu Majumdar.