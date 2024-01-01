Watch the earth contract

to this groove in the blue rock

from which water hurtles and air spins out

without curb or bridle

A groove that a twisted rod made

when a prophet struck

instead of speaking

as if the rock would not answer

He carried that groove

unhealed

to the last mountain he would climb

to kneel at the peak

clutching at that earth

while his gaze plunged

down steep slopes

to the promised land

Published with permission from “Icelight”, Wesleyan University Press & Penguin / Hamish Hamilton.

This selection is curated by Yamini Krishnan.

