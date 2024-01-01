Of all the b words used to define

often demean women, like broad

and babe and bitch

I like bird the best. How she nests

warm against a breast

one minute. Gone the next

I am a creature of such flights

such slow filling quills. My feathers’ snow

white sheets speak ravenous nights

Words whirl seed, I can’t wait

to stick my beak in. Here

comes the line, a bird

In the hand, open wide

Published with permission. “Bark Archipelago” is Sophia Naz’s latest book of poems.

This selection is curated by Yamini Krishnan.