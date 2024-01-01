Turning their backs to the sun, they journeyed through creatures;

Now, now we must refuse to be pilgrims of darkness.

That one, our father is bent from carrying,

carrying and darkness. Now we must lift that

burden from his back.

Our blood was spilled for this glorious city

And what we got to eat was the right to eat stones.

Now, now, we must explode that building which kisses the

Sky!

After a thousand years we are blessed with a sunflower-giving fakir;

Now, now, we must, like sunflowers, turn our faces to the sun.

This selection is curated by Yamini Krishnan.