When my body reaches for & does

not arrive, my girlfriends hold

me as their own in a portico

of light welding into possibility.

One is young. we sleep with string

on a small bed like siblings.

One has a heart like a canoe & a

house with a constricted staircase.

I creak down in the mornings

to find her with tea, readying

the toast to hold together the day.

One is older & knows how to leave

a place without guilt, trusts me

with a canvas & paint: there is nothing

wrong you can do. When telling a vein

from an illusion, a jacaranda from

a stub is beyond my powers, this is

their work: to lift a dropped stitch,

to move the needle tediously forward,

looping detail in yarn till I am ready.

Published with permission.

This selection is curated by Yamini Krishnan.