How can I describe what I’m unable to praise?

The birds are chirping in the low berry bush.

I don’t know who they are, they don’t know my name. An ambulance,

a siren, the emergency ward I’ve identified just in case,

sitting at a marbled coffee table, marigolds in a vase. Green, leafy,

dying. God – I like to pretend you’re watching.

In this case, you’re a man. It makes sense – I’m lonely.

The earth is not speaking back. The baby cries

in its pram. The mother rocks the pram, hushing,

making her teeth large and shiny. The father smiles at me.

On the bridge, people are carried

in the body of a train, nodding like peonies.

Published with permission. This poem originally appeared in Four Way Review.

This selection is curated by Yamini Krishnan.