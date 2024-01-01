Night-green & honeyed, sentiment of

having recovered. Counter keenness

for loss. In years I cannot count

the best I remember is our strange

adventure into life as if the pain

is separate from us, not who we are.

As if the names only we call us by

are enough to hold these bodies.

Most of what I knew then

is past, but not these small truths

we established. Vernality brought

in bits. I assert our triumph so far

and further. I hold you to it.

Published with permission. The poem first appeared on Poetry at Sangam.

This selection is curated by Yamini Krishnan.