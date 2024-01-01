What they do best is divide the constricted world.

There: war, traffic fumes, lanes full of hungry bitches.

Here: bedrooms, soup boiling, 3 am dreams.

In the mornings the house is awash with them –

yellow – more colour than cloth, less tangible than light.

The curtains are an act of selfishness.

They turn the house neat, guiltless, middle class;

they correspond to our talk about the family, what to cook.

The colour conspires in this – safe, domestic yellow,

cheaply cheerful plastic smiley yellow.

But I don’t want to leave it at that –

they are cassia yellow, sunny honey, lemon melon,

clichéd Van Gogh yellow. When it rains at dawn,

you open the window so that the milk-light filtering through

them is under our eyelids when we go back to sleep.

I look at them often, thinking

love must do this, must love do this, love must do…

As a child, yellow was my metaphor for happiness

and here we are now with our fantastically yellow curtains,

and now I have the image and I have that

to which it corresponds.

Published with permission from Anjum Hasan. The poem first appeared on Poetry at Sangam.

This selection is curated by Yamini Krishnan.