The periodic pleasure
of small happenings
is upon us –
behind the stalls
at the farmer’s market
snow glinting in heaps,
a cardinal its chest
puffed out, bloodshed
above the piles of awnings,
passion’s proclivities;
you picking up a sweet potato
turning to me “This too?” –
query of tenderness
under the blown red wing.
Remember the brazen world?
Let’s find a room
with a window onto elms
strung with sunlight,
a cafe with polished cups,
darling coffee they call it,
may our bed be stoked
with fresh cut rosemary
and glinting thyme,
all herbs in due season
tucked under wild sheets:
fit for the conjugation of joy.
This selection is curated by Yamini Krishnan.