The periodic pleasure

of small happenings

is upon us –

behind the stalls

at the farmer’s market

snow glinting in heaps,

a cardinal its chest

puffed out, bloodshed

above the piles of awnings,

passion’s proclivities;

you picking up a sweet potato

turning to me “This too?” –

query of tenderness

under the blown red wing.

Remember the brazen world?

Let’s find a room

with a window onto elms

strung with sunlight,

a cafe with polished cups,

darling coffee they call it,

may our bed be stoked

with fresh cut rosemary

and glinting thyme,

all herbs in due season

tucked under wild sheets:

fit for the conjugation of joy.

