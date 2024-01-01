How do poets write only of important things?

Could I? Of men touching me with hands of sawdust and grease

you know the feeling;

of Syria, Lebanon, groves of blood and olives,

magenta streeted towns emptied of bodies

(and the bodies left are empty)

erupted architecture and

mourned empires soon to be forgotten.

I have banished the thought of their pets.

Shall I write of disease and all those

incurable things that one half of the world

believes could never happen to them.

What does one say about the ripe fanatics

surrounding us, so close now

we could even tango, we could

stick our tongues out and lick

the poison off the hairy ears of these

folk who wield their crafty tool tyranny.

Shall I waste ink on the zombie electorate

corpus of hate, serving the company of

outliers to the olden systems of love.

How men with beards are more likely

to disappear here even as these mega prized cities

slip violently to sea, a little more each year.

Let me write of the thing that stays

let me write of the unimportant moon.

Published with permission from “Where Stories Gather”, HarperCollins India, 2021.

This selection is curated by Yamini Krishnan.