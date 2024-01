Across these miles I wish you well.

May nothing haunt your heart but sleep.

May you not sense what I don’t tell.

May you not dream, or doubt, or weep.

May what my pen this peaceless day

Writes on this page not reach your view

Till its deferred print lets you say

It speaks to someone else than you.

Published with permission from “The Poetry of Vikram Seth”, Speaking Tiger Books.

This selection is curated by Yamini Krishnan.