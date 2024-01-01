The city jostles me,

like a stranger,

threatens to rob me,

shoves me

daily

to the railway station

along with all the spat-outs

of the city – the insiders and outsiders,

like me.

Beggars licking mudguards of cars,

a bunch of tribals fluttering like moths,

cooking supper into night’s tunnel

after the daylong toil of spraying tar

dissolve in smoke and sweat,

pimps fondling private parts

under the guise of massage,

hawkers blaring like butchers

buses goats dogs cows clerks squalor

sots with reddened eyes

and bloated cheeks

lepers (the split image of the broken head

of the Mathura Buddha!).

As I unshackle my bicycle

from the heap stacked like ant-rows, to flee,

the city like a caged lion

keeps roaring from behind

Published with permission from “A Poem a Day”, translated from the Gujarati by Hemang Desai.

This selection is curated by Yamini Krishnan.