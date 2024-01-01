My exile is over, Mother,

No more living in the jungle for me

Come, Mother, underneath this matted beard

Feel the familiar cheeks of your child

Open up your breasts, Mother, and watch how

The seven streams of milk

Gush towards my parched tongue

Look at these feet, Mother, the tiny feet

Where your golden bells had jingled

Look at this arm

Upon which you had tied your talisman

When I was born

Now look at this chest where you had planted

The sapling of a heart

In a soft green stretch of sun

In the hidden mesh of this dark jungle

Impenetrable

Has grown a hungry tree

With toothy leaves and sharp claws

And fierce flowers

It chews on other hearts

A fine flesh-eater

My time in the jungle is over, Mother,

Now the jungle lives in me.

Published with permission from “A Poem a Day”, HarperCollins India, 2021.

This selection is curated by Yamini Krishnan.