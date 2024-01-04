Vishnu, lord of Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth,

father of Brahma on his spotless lotus seat,

the holiest in the world, generous protector of saintly

people like Sanaka,

the inspiration for the sweet and novel

narrative of the killing of the demon king Ravana:

Viranarayana of Gadugu, may you protect us all.

He who is always with his devotees,

serpent-adorned, at whose feet gods’ crowns are laid,

who is noble, unequaled, with a radiant eye on

his forehead,

who cleanses the sins of his pure-hearted devotees,

who clothes himself in elephant and tiger skins:

may he, Shiva, husband of Parvati, protect his devotees.

He whose head sparkles with precious gems,

whose face shines like moonbeam clusters,

whose vermillion-marked forehead boasts a playful lock

of hair,

whose face is like that of an elephant,

who holds a noose in one palm and sweetmeats in

the other:

may he, Ganapati, ward off every obstacle.

Goddess of autumnal freshness, seated on a lotus,

born of all precepts and principles, inspirer of speech

and writing; bestower of success in scriptures, ancient

lore, and doctrines;

grantor of unequaled expertise to Vishnu,

to Indra, king of gods, to all sages and scholars:

Sharada, dance on my tongue with rapture and love.

Viranarayana alone is the poet, Kumaravyasa

is only the scribe. The listeners

are wise and godlike humans moving among us like

the sage Sanaka.

This is not just a fanciful, charming poem;

it is beyond formal intellectual discussion.

Learned scholars, listen to my words with

single-minded attention.

I will narrate the story of Krishna in such a way

that all intelligent people on earth will admire it.

I will narrate the fifth Veda so that Krishna will be pleased.

The fifth Veda, in the form of the Bharata, is the water

to cleanse the heaped-up sins of many births,

and preeminent of all the holy scriptures put together.

Excerpted with permission from The Kannada Mahabharata, Volume 1, Kumaravyasa, translated by CN Ramachandran and Narayan Hegde, Murty Classical Library of India.