The Foundation for Advancing Science and Technology (FAST India) announced the recipients of its 2024 India Science Book Fellowship. This year, three proposals have been selected for full fellowship and two for partial fellowship. The grant for full fellowship is Rs 10 lakh each.

The India Science Book Fellowship aims to give science publishing a boost for popular readership. In addition to the grant, the foundation will also provide mentoring, publishing, and grant support to 19 longlisted candidates.

The 2024 India Science Book Fellows are:

Ganesh Bagler (Associate Professor, IIIT Delhi) – Making Food Computable: The Data-driven Science of Food

Sarthak Parikh (Assistant Professor, IIT Delhi, and Kush Dhebar, Consultant, Department of Archaeology and Museums, Haryana) – Do and Die: A Game of Quantum Cricket (Quantum Computing Explained through Cricket)

Upasana Sarraju (Communications Lead at Fish Welfare Initiative) – Nuances in Nonsense: Quirky Science Chronicles from India and the World

The 2024 partial fellowship recipients are:

Laxmi Murthy (Journalist, Hri Institute of Southasian Research and Exchange) – When Feminists Met Science: A Chronicle of the Women’s Health Movement in India

Avinandan Mukherjee (Freelance science writer, The MS University of Baroda, Vadodara) – Stone Tools: A Brief History

This year’s jury comprised authors Angela Saini, Anil Seth, Jahnavi Phalkey, Pranay Lal, and Tarun Khanna.