Three Women in a Single-Room House

Not-too-small, not-too-big,

this apartment with its balcony

on which our son can ride his tricycle,

its kitchen with no walls

so we can cook and still belong

to the rest of the house

is what I have sold my diamonds for –

thinking over the agent’s glibness

of my grandmother

who had bequeathed them to me.

They had once shone,

talisman-like, in the dark of that small room

where we three lay – she, my mother and I –

on the floor in a row,

three women used to small spaces.

II

My mother is sitting on the only bed

in the only room in the house

writing something.

When she is done,

I find an ink stain on the sheets.

One of them is an outstretched wing.

III

My grandmother is working her sewing machine

in a corner of the only room in the house.

She is making me a dress two sizes too large,

so you can grow into it, she says,

and when it is done,

go on, try it.

IV

It was never more than seven steps

from anywhere to the only window

in the single room house

and I would like to tell you

that the sky floated in through the slats,

filled us – my grandmother, my mother and I –

with spaciousness.

I would like to tell you

that we learnt to take up space,

The truth is

we just grew used to small spaces,

the three of us,

rough diamonds stuck

in mines that ran too deep

to catch the light.

Our Days Would Catch on the Cruelest Thorns

We placed our hopes on the first of the migratory birds.

They had arrived and so all was well and would be,

Seasons would proceed as they were meant to.

Girls would grow up, become women.

We didn’t know it then,

that the birds would find their way home,

that seasons would proceed as they were meant to

but our days, our days would catch on the cruellest thorns.

Having Come This Far

It is, for all of us,

the grief of the unspent life,

those coins in our purse

that remain small change,

the ride offered but not taken,

the unreturned gaze,

the train with one empty seat

that pulled out seconds ago

and the station master gloating,

“You missed it by a whisker”.

The things we miss by a whisker,

the lives we don’t live,

and now never will.

The Thing About Being an Older Woman is This

There is a certain knowing

that you find yourself carrying,

a kind of heavy knowing,

and then there’s the remembering

of how you were once a solid teak chair

that people paid no heed to

but sat on, always,

and the remembering

of how, every day, you drowned a little

and only managed to save yourself

by clutching at froth,

and how the froth helped

and you got yourself to a kind of shore

and were finally able to breathe –

short breaths, mind you, very short,

and the lines you started to write

were, at first, the gasps of dying fish

but then you found that poems didn’t have to be written

the way laundry had to be done,

the way children had to be raised,

but that you must write the poems you must write –

gently and with love for yourself,

you must release yourself into what awaits,

for until you do that,

the knowing is going to be heavy,

sand that has snuck into the hem of your skirt,

lint that has stuck to your soul

and won’t come off.

Excerpted with permission from Three Women in a Single-Room House, K Srilata, Sahitya Akademi.