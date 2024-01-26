Unheeded Sights, Aazhiyaal, translated from the Tamil by Lakshmi Holmström

After the rains

the tiled roofs shone

sparklingly clean.

The sky was not yet minded

to become a deeper blue.

The tar roads reminded me

intermittently of rainbows.

From the entire surface of the earth

a fine smoke arose like the smoke

of frankincense, or akil wood,

the earth’s scent stroking the nostrils,

fragrant as a melody.

As the army truck coming towards me

drives away,

a little girl transfers her candy-floss

from one hand to the other

raises her right hand up high

and waves her tiny fingers.

And like the sweet surprise

of an answering air-letter

all the soldiers standing in the truck

wave their hands, exactly like her.

The blood that froze in my veins

for an instant, in amazement,

flows again rapidly, asking aloud,

“War? In this land?

Who told you?”

Corpse no. 182, Packiyanathan Ahilan, translated from the Tamil by Sascha Ebeling

One garment torn to shreds.

I removed that and found another,

drenched in pus.

One breast was missing.

Stuck to the other breast

there was a small child

that I could not remove.

They were fused into one body.

I cleaned them and noted down:

Corpse No. 182.

Crazy Woman, Upekala Bhagyanie Athukorala, translated from the Sinhala by Vivimarie Vanderpoorten

Go on, leave me.

Undo the ropes you tied me with

and go where you may.

Allow this dark and ugly woman to

heal, she who tries to soothe

her bruises by applying balm

with a feather

Don’t.

Don’t come in search of me.

Don’t carelessly flick

the mimosa leaves into closing

they who amidst thorns

fade and awake and fade again.

Allow this coarse

cruel woman you reject

to awaken

Watch.

Watch from afar,

and behold the momentary miracle of a

falling raindrop

above your head

from the clouds I built

with tear-soaked cotton.

Behold as this crazy woman you rejected

conjures up

an entire sky.

A Joy – A Bliss, Ruwan Bandujeewa, translated from the Sinhala by Chamini Kulathunga

Rather than joining in creating

yet another scarecrow

decaying into the homefield

is a joy – a bliss to a stick of straw

My Life in Books, S Bose, translated from the Tamil by Shash Trevett

My life began with a few books:

that there is no rice in the words of a book

became the trouble of our lives.

No one believed in books.

That their lives too emerged from books

was a truth they wouldn’t allow

anyone to believe in.

Books contain no food.

Books contain no clothing

nor gold jewellery.

They are the essence

of this troubled life.

When I declared that henceforth

I would live in my books – t

hat I would sleep in them

that they would consume my heart,

my pyre, the sound of my grief –

Oh God, no one believed me.

Around me, the rooftops are carpeted

with the white feathers of doves.

