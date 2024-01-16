The Kalinga Literary Festival has announced the shortlists of its 2023 book awards across various categories in fiction and nonfiction for adults and children, and business. The winners will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 50,000, along with a trophy and citation. The festival will be held from February 9-11 in Bhubaneshwar.
Here are the shortlisted books.
Nonfiction
- Smoke and Ashes: A Writer’s Journey through Opium’s Hidden Histories, Amitav Ghosh
- How Prime Ministers Decide, Neerja Chowdhury
- Caste Pride: Battles for Equality in Hindu India, Manoj Mitta
Fiction
- Victory City, Salman Rushdie
- This is Salvaged: Stories, Vauhini Vara
- Quarterlife: A Novel, Devika Rege
Poetry
- Icelight, Ranjit Hoskote
- My Invented Land: New and Selected Poems, Robin S Ngangom
- Varavara Rao: A Life in Poetry, edited by Meena Kandasamy and N Venugopal
Debut
- The Day I Became a Runner: A Women’s History of India through the Lens of Sport, Sohini Chattopadhyay
- Fire on the Ganges: Life Among the Dead in Banaras, Radhika Iyengar
- Hurda, Atharva Pandit
Children’s fiction
- When Fairyland Lost Its Magic, Bijal Vachharajani, illustrated by Rajiv Eipe
- The People of the Indus and the Birth of Civilization in South Asia, Nikhil Gulati and Jonathan Mark Kenoyer
- The Golden Tiger Mountain, Ravi Kapoor, Nicholas Hoffland, illustrated by Tanaya Vyas
Business
- Another Sort of Freedom: A Memoir, Gurcharan Das
- Climate Capitalism: Winning the Global Race to Zero Emissions, Akshat Rathi
- Breaking the Mould: Reimagining India’s Economic Future, Raghuram Rajan and Rohit Lamba
Translated fiction
- Sakina’s Kiss, Vivek Shanbhag, translated from the Kannada by Srinath Perur
- A Woman Burnt, Imayam, translated from the Thamizh by GJV Prasad
- I Named My Sister Silence, Manoj Rupda, translated from the Hindi by Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar