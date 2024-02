The Vani Foundation Distinguished Translator Award is awarded each year at the Jaipur Literature Festival. This year translator Óscar Pujol receives the award for translating from Sanskrit to Spanish. He will get a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Pujol’s notable works include the Diccionari Sànscrit-Català, Diccionari Sànscrit- Español, La ilusión fecunda; and Samkara’s Thought. His latest translation of the Bhagavad Gita from Sanskrit into Spanish has been published as La Bhagavadgita.

Jury member Namita Gokhale said, “Óscar Pujol is truly outstanding in his passion for Sanskrit and his deep scholarship.”

This year’s jury comprised writer Namita Gokhale, translator Arunava Sinha, and poet Yatindra Mishra.