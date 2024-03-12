It was a hot, dry summer that year in the little village of Shaktipur in the heart of India – the driest on record. Farmers were having a very hard time growing crops in the scorched, sandy soil. The tales of past droughts told by elders brought fear into the minds of villagers. The news of climate change and environmental damage only deepened their concerns for the future.

Grandma looked at the stunted plants in her garden.

“If we don’t get rain soon, these eggplants will never grow. No flowers on the tomato plants means no tomatoes later.” She stood up and quickly brushed the dusty soil from her clothes. “What are we going to do? Your father said that we can’t afford more seed if these ones fail.”

“Rakesh and I can go and get some water, Grandma,” said eleven-year-old Sunita.

“Where will you get water? The village well is running dry! Our neighbours will not be happy if we use the village well to water our garden. We all need it for drinking and cooking.”

“Don’t worry, Grandma. We’ll get the water from the river,” replied Sunita.

“That’s too far. I’m worried that those buckets will be too heavy for you when they’re full of water,” replied Grandma.

“I’ve got an idea,” said Sunita. “We’ll ask Mrs Patel if we can take Mango along to help us. We haven’t walked her for a few days.”

“Hmm … I suppose that elephant could help carry water,” pondered Grandma.

Rakesh quickly picked up a bucket before Grandma could reply. He and his sister Sunita set off for Mrs Patel’s house.

“I’m sure Mango would enjoy a walk to the river,” said Mrs Patel. “Since Mr Patel died she doesn’t get out much. I really can’t manage her much longer.”

“Tomorrow, someone from the circus is coming to see her. He said that since she’s still young he might be able to teach her some tricks. She’s certainly smart enough, so if I’m lucky he’ll take her.”

“Mango in a circus?” asked Sunita. “That’s horrible!”

“What else can I do?” said Mrs Patel. “I don’t have the time to look after her. I don’t have the money to buy her food. She eats so much. She eats like … like an elephant.” Mango raised her trunk and front legs, letting out a short trumpet when she saw the children. Then she picked Rakesh’s hat off his head.

“Come on, Mango,” said Sunita. “Carry this bucket. We’re going for a walk.”

The three of them ambled slowly towards the river

“I wish we could adopt her,” said Sunita. “I’m going to talk to Papa about it when we get home.”

“Hey, there’s Anjali!” shouted Sunita. A young girl was sitting on a wall, her crutches propped up beside her and tears streaming down her cheeks. A young, loose-limbed monkey was clinging to her neck.

“What’s wrong, Anjali? Why are you crying?”

“My mom says I can’t keep Jalebi, my monkey. She thinks that he’s messing up our house and that he’s dirty … and has fleas. He doesn’t! She doesn’t like him at all. But I love him. When I found Jalebi, he was almost starving. I won’t let her get rid of him,” she said defiantly.

“Oh, you’re such a little angel. Give me some time and I’ll see if we can help you.”

Mango appeared disinterested in their conversation about the monkey. She suddenly started running, dropping the bucket by the roadside.

“Hey, Mango! Wait for us,” said Rakesh, grabbing the bucket.

Mango headed straight to the river. She splashed in the water, sucked it up in her trunk and sprayed it all over herself. Then she sprayed water at the children as they arrived.

“Let’s play with her for a while,” said Sunita. “She’s so happy and this might be the last time she ever comes here.” She hugged Mango tightly and caressed her trunk.

While they were playing, Rakesh noticed something in the water upstream.

“Sunita, look! There’s something swimming this way.”

“I don’t see anything,” said Sunita.

“There! That shiny green thing – it’s coming towards us,” said Rakesh.

“It’s a crocodile! Quick! Get out,” said Sunita.

“Mango, get out!” yelled Rakesh. But Mango took no notice.

They hid behind a large willow tree.

‘Look, it’s coming closer ...” said Sunita. “Mango, get away from there,” she shouted. “She’s picking something up,” said Sunita.

“It’s only a cloth, a pair of dark green pyjamas,” said Rakesh, peering from behind the tree.

“But there’s something small and furry underneath,” said Sunita, walking towards Mango. “Let’s go and see.”

“It’s a puppy,” said Rakesh as a soggy wagging tail splashed water all over him.

“Hi, little pup.”

“Poor thing. It’s shivering with cold,” said Sunita.

“What are we going to do with it?” asked Rakesh.

“We can’t leave it here.”

Mango stretched her trunk towards the puppy.

“Mango, don’t touch the puppy,” said Sunita.

But Mango picked it up and placed it on top of her head. Then she picked up a bucketful of water and started climbing back up the riverbank towards the village.

