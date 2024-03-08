A Wild Woman on a Word Hunt

Find me another word

that is not so ready. I want

a word that waits and weeps

and hesitates, that knows

of other words I kill, and

grows afraid to take its place.

Find me a word that has heard

of a woman afraid of losing a man

she does not have, find me a word

that flinches at the thought of being

trapped, a word that shows me

stealing time, not men.

Find me a word that is not so safe.

A word for a woman in a forest

to wake up with, a woman who

knows heat and long silences

and sleepless nights, a woman

who works with only words.

Not love, dear poet.

Find me another word.

Fire Walk With Me

Come, walk with me this spring evening

Walk with me as we go past ourselves

We shall change our clothes, we shall paint our faces

Walk with me as we awaken the dead

Walk with me as we disappear into darkness

We shall lock our lips, we shall lock our thighs

Walk with me as we discard this flaming day

Walk with me through this maze of streets

We shall dance to the beat of drums

We shall move to the mad song of our bodies

Walk with me against these blinding lights

Walk with me as we watch the many night-beasts

We shall have forgiven, we shall move as one

Walk with me until we hear the singing of the birds

Walk with me until this night sheds her shameless skin

Walk with me until it is time for my firewall

Walk with me until it is time to walk away

Sunset at Siem Reap (for A)

Looking lost between clouds

this sun is not the lone one

I know from home, the big one

who takes up all the evening sky,

the red one who free falls over tenements,

the drama queen who dips in to dirty

waters when done for the day.

The sun I’ve known is a star.

Here, this paid-to-perform sun

stays still, delays disappearance,

does not sink until you tame it

into your sonnet about tourists

who trap the sunset with their toys.

Packed into a poem on the spot,

your still sun slowly enters mine and

I too write of foreign, fading light.

Sunset at Siem Reap. A poem

from the comfort of a strange

land, this guilt trip for words

I failed to find at home.

Martyr

A militant, whom my lines

cannot hold whom my lips

cannot kiss whom my eyes

cannot hide whom my memory

cannot mark with a date

of birth or even death.

No knowledge of her village

laid waste, then displaced and

no mention of her songs

seeking to seize a state and

no sign of a red star where

she had stashed her dreams.

In this book of martyrs

only that blood-drenched

story in three bold words:

“One Woman Comrade”

to say she died fighting

for the people.

We Are Not the Citizens

naamaarkum kudiyallom, namanai anjom

naragathil idar padom, nadalai illom

We are not the subjects of anyone

We do not fear the god of death

We shall not suffer, were we to end in hell

We’ve no deception, we’ve no illusions.

naamaarkum kudiyallom, namanai anjom

naragathil idar padom, nadalai illom

Nobody’s citizens and nobody’s slaves

Fearless of lynchings and beheadings

Unscathed by the torrent of hell-fires

We do not tremble at certain death.

naamaarkum kudiyallom, namanai anjom

naragathil idar padom, nadalai illom

As people, we refuse to be ruled

As people, we refuse to die

As people, we refuse to suffer

As people, we refuse to be deceived.

naamaarkum kudiyallom, namanai anjom

naragathil idar padom, nadalai illom

Excerpted with permission from Tomorrow Someone Will Arrest You, Meena Kandasamy, Juggernaut.