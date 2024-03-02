Muse India’s annual GSP Rao Translation Award will be given to an outstanding work of translation from any Indian language into English. The award is open to translations of both classic and contemporary works. Winners will receive a cash prize of Rs 25,000.
The past winners of the award include Ranjit Hoskote, Arunava Sinha, Mustansir Dalvi, Priya Sarukkai Chabria and Ravi Shankar (jointly), and Neer Kamal Mani and Moyna Mazumdar (jointly).
The 2024 shortlisted titles
Fire Bird, Perumal Murugan, translated from the Tamil by Janani Kannan, Penguin India.
Hymns in Blood, Nanak Singh, translated from the Punjabi by Navdeep Suri, HarperCollins India.
Post Box 203 Nala Sopara, Chitra Mudgal, translated from the Hindi by Madhu Sriwastav, Sahitya Akademi.
Rohzin, Rahman Abbas, translated from the Urdu by Sabika Abbas Naqvi, Penguin India.
Stories of the True, Jeyamohan, translated from the Tamily by Priyamvada R, Juggernaut.
Taranath Tantrik And Other Tales from the Supernatural, Bibhutibhushan, translated from the Bengali by Devalina Mookerjee, Speaking Tiger Books.
Telugu: The Best Stories of Our Times, edited by Volga, translated by Sridhar M and Alladi Uma, HarperCollins India.
The Puppet’s Tale, Manik Bandyopadhyay, translated from the Bengali by Ratan Kumar Chattopadhyay, Orient Black Swan.
Valli, Sheela Tomy, translated from the Malayalam by Jayasree Kalathil, HarperCollins India.
In That Mill, I Too Was Forged: Poems, Narayan Surve, translated from the Marathi by Jerry Pinto, Speaking Tiger Books.