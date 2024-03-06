The longlists of the 2024 Women AutHer Awards, presented by The Times of India, has been announced. The awards, now in their fifth season, considers books by Indian women writers announced in four categories – fiction, non-fiction, children’s literature, and debut – chosen by juries, besides the popular choice category, based on online voting, and the best manuscript award.

The shortlists will be announced on March 12, and the winners, on March 17.

Here are the longlisted books for this year’s Prize.

Fiction

Nonfiction

Debut

Children’s literature