The winners of the 2024 Women AutHer Awards, presented by The Times of India, were announced on Sunday, March 17. The awards are presented to Indian women writers in four categories – fiction, non-fiction, children’s literature, and debut – as well as the popular choice and manuscript categories. The winners were chosen by juries and the popular choice, through online voting. The winning authors received cash prizes of Rs 1,00,000 each, with the amount being shared equally by joint winners.
Novelist Mridula Garg was given the Lifetime Achievement Award for her contribution to Indian writing in both Hindi and English.
The winners are:
Fiction
The Laughter, Sonora Jha, Penguin India
Mad Sisters of Esi, Tashan Mehta, HarperCollins India
Nonfiction
From Phansi Yard: My Year with the Women of Yerawada, Sudha Bharadwaj, Juggernaut
Debut
The Daughters of Madurai, Rajasree Variyar, Hachette India
How Prime Ministers Decide, Neerja Chowdhury, Aleph Book Company
Children’s literature
A Children's History of India in 100 Objects, Devika Cariapa, Puffin India
Zen, Shabnam Minwalla, Duckbill.
Popular choice
Talat Mahmood: A Definitive Biography, Sahar Zaman (self-published)
Manuscript
Kaushalya, Vibha Sangeeta Krishnakumar
The juries for this year’s awards were:
Fiction: Anuja Chauhan, Pallavi Aiyar, Satyarth Nayak
Nonfiction: Vikas Swarup, Parvati Sharma, Upinder Singh
Children’s literature: Preeti Vyas, Christopher Doyle, Kevin Missal
Debut: Tisca Chopra, Shipra Khanna, Nikesh Murali