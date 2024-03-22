Bilkis Jaan

The rapists

Roam free

The women cower

Hide like roaches

Their antenna shaking furiously

With the fear of death.

All it takes

Is another foot

Over their belly

Another hand

Over their mouth

They can’t utter a word

Or a scream anymore.

Metamorphosis

Kafka is half read

The butterfly emerges yet again

Fluttering and kissing

Every leaf and flower

Strewn around

In my garden of hope.

It stops,

Looks intently

Roams around aware

In vain.

Acceptance

I wonder if my manuscript would be accepted

Which will have stories of women

Who know that their bodies are their business.

It has a shelf life like the curd packets

In the supermarket shelves

That once soured won’t be accepted.

Where they know that the cigarette butt stubbed

On it may fetch extra money

With the customer,

For the waterproof mascara

That mustn’t run down when hurt.

The stories of the drunkard father

Who needed his fix so badly

That he stole the money

From his child’s geometry box,

So he could get the peg.

The woman who put extra salt

In her ailing mother-in-law’s food,

Because she was tired of cleaning

Her shit and was scared to say

The stench stayed in the agarbatti

She lit to the gods asking for

Her mother-in-law’s death

And her salvation.

I Dream

Learning as I go along in life

Love is beautiful even in silence

Love can be cherished

In the other’s absence

Love can be the strength

And as I take my steps

Over the muck

Into the clear stream of logic

I find

Love is also reasonable,

Fair and never a weakness.

Immortality

The Kasturi Mrig

Has no idea

About its musk.

It roams unaware

In the deep jungles,

Doing what

The herd does.

The sandal tree

Grows in its silence.

Not letting

Anyone know

About her secret fragrance.

On a full moon night,

The Mrig, the sandal tree

Look at each other.

Both sigh together,

Knowing,

Only in death is

Found their fragrance

Their immortality.

Excerpted with permission from If Only It Were Spring Everyday, Mohua Chinappa, Srishti Publishers.