Editor of the year
Dibakar Ghosh, Rupa Publications
Ishita Gupta, Yoda Press
Moutushi Mukherjee, Penguin Random House India
Sakshi Sharma, Scholastic India
Sayantan Ghosh, Simon and Schuster India
Illustrator of the year
Pankaj Saikia
Rohan Dahotre
Shubham Lakhera
Sucharita Sengupta Suri
Suha Riyaz Khopatkar
Children’s book cover of the year
Abanindranath’s House of Stories, designed by Rohina Thapar
The Badmash Badshah: Dungeon Tales II, designed by Ishan Trivedi
Gubbare, designed by Shubham Lakhera
The Enchanted Cottage, designed by Sucharita Sengupta Suri
The Vanguards of Azad Hind, designed by Mohith O
Book cover of the year (Indian languages)
Kere Dada, designed by Sudhakar Darbe
Krantikari: Bharat ke Swatantrata Sangram ki Ek Alag Kahani, designed by Wasim Helal and Nikheel Aphale
Lanka ka Yuddh, designed by oktobuzz
Musafir ki Diary, designed by Apoorva Das
Pustak Pradesh: Kahaniyan aur Sansmaran, designed by Apoorva Das
English book cover of the year
Dust on the Throne: The Search for Buddhism in Modern India, designed by Akila Seshasayee
Shurjo’s Clan, designed by Antra K
Pongal, designed by Karen Haydock
The Keepers of Knowledge: Writings from Mizoram, designed by Nori Norbhu
Victory City, designed by Ahlawat Gunjan
Children’s book of the year (0-8 years)
Food Fight, Aditya Shah and Karan Shah
I Wonder Who That Is!
My Grandmother Can’t Cook!, Indu Balachandran
The Girl Who Loved Words: Mahasweta Devi, Lavanya Karthik
Who’s Afraid of Z? Not Me!, Lubaina Bandukwala
Children’s book of the year (8+ years)
Batata, Pao and All Things Portuguese, Vaishali Shroff
Lost in Translation, Jyoti Sinholi
Misfit Madhu, Divya Anand
Our Beautiful World, Bibek Bhattacharya
The Enchanted Cottage, Ruskin Bond
Printed book of the year (art, illustration, and photography)
Abanindranath’s House of Stories, Likla Lall and Eva Sanchez Gomez
Famine Tales: A Graphic Anthology, published by Jadavpur University Press
Meera Mukherjee: Breaking Moulds, Vaishali Shroff
Paachakam: Heritage Cuisine of Kerala, Sabita Radhakrishna
When Indian Flowers Bloomed in Europe: Masterworks of Indian Trade Textiles (1600-1780), Ebeltje Hartkamp-Jonxis
Printed book of the year (English)
A New History of India: From Its Origins to the Twenty-First Century, Toby Sinclair, Rudrangshu Mukherjee, and Shobita Punja
Banned & Censored: What the British Raj Didn’t Want Us to Read, Devika Sethi
Gabbilam : A Dalit Epic, Gurram Jashuva, translated from the Telugu by Chinnaiah Jangam
Independence, Chitra Banerji Divakaruni
Marginlands, Arati Kumar Rao
Publisher of the year
Bee Books
Kalachuvadu Publications
Penguin Random House India
Roli Books
Yoda Press