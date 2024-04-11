Translation

He translates her,

not in the language he speaks

or in the script she writes,

but in their unfulfilled

mad rush into one another’s eyes

when they make love.

He translates her earlobe

into a winged mountain

that unburdens her wounded heart.

He translates her nose into the bugle

to summon the dying dreams

from her lap.

He translates her nipples

into the script of needles

which stitches her broken nights

with the sunbeams of a jovial day.

He translates her hair

into the language of dancing,

mustard flowers of her afternoon,

when the sun leaves with its decaying youth

leaving a thousand stars blooming in

her soil.

He translates

her lips into honey pots

where the bees mortgage

their lives and his tongue hums

the ocean in her triangle.

Their ship sails forth for the discovery

of the deserted lighthouse

in her canyon.

He is Both

I call him my Majnu.

I suck his breasts,

they taste like my own milk

that I feed my sons every day,

my sons of many wombs.

I call him Laila sometimes.

He rubs my navel and places

a hot water bottle on my abdomen.

On days of cramp,

he massages my thighs.

I call him both Majnu and Laila.

On days when he sits beside me, he

listens to my stories and cries with me.

When I explode in pleasure,

he licks my sweat and

sings a lullaby till I

fall into a deep sleep.

He smells like the father that I

never had.

He is Laila

or Majnu

or both.

He is my lover.

Alphabets of Longing

My alphabets are all dipped in your sweat.

In your absence, I roam in every corner

of my room with you in my longing.

Every word of the book that lies open

on my table dances in the madness

of our lovemaking.

And I become a Greek goddess

trampling a thousand seas

running towards you.

The sand on my breasts scattered in the air

cover the jealous sun.

Like an ace dancer, my toes pirouette on the waves.

And I sing a folk song that was sung by a pir who

was beheaded for loving a eunuch.

I can smell the flowers that might have grown in his grave

and the petals of the flowers that knit you and me

in a single yarn of the alphabets of our longing.

Joy, Dance, Life

Her long absence

is the Snow of Kars

burdened with childhood memories

and the lifelong pursuit of

adulthood.

For a glimpse of her

a mad heart pummels

the impenetrable snow

of absent time

with the hammer of love.

She is not a diva

or a goddess incarcerated

in rituals, shackled with divinity.

She is fresh air

mad river

a lonely boatman’s song

a common woman sitting on a staircase

draped in the aura of rangoli.

She is

joy, dance, life.

House Arrest

Sharp 6 am a cup of green tea

with a teaspoon of

honey or sugar without fail.

Breakfast at ten.

Tiffin for office and school

and then cleaning the gas oven.

All stand in constant vigilance:

Days. Nights. Dreams.

Years disappear in the layered

dust of the harmonium.

The wrinkles smell of chillies.

The dreams are sieged and packed

in airtight containers of various

shapes and smell.

The rough scrubby hands

can’t cross the webs of smuts.

The dead spider grins in a somersault

in her cell.

The day her house arrest ends

four men in white

march with her and dump her

in her own country.

A nameless cactus grows in her grave.

It smells of coriander, the spice she loves most.

A country of her own.

Moumita Alam is a poet from West Bengal. Her first poetry collection, The Musings of the Dark was published in 2020.

Excerpted with permission from Poems at Daybreak, Moumita Alam, Red River Publications.