Don’t speak until you understand the issue.

I’ve heard this said often because

I am often the person saying it.

To unpick your history, Palestine, would

Take more time than anyone has.

For when babies are being picked off by bombs

There is no more time.

The sands of the desert have rushed

Through the hourglasses and the countdown

Ten…nine…eight is way past Blam!

Now every phone is screaming

But no one is listening.

This is what makes history: the Unlistening.

I write this is a quiet room

Outside it is green and still.

Trees by God. Lawns by man.

Breakfast is done: Eggs, toast

Coffee, two cups, six sugars,

Papaya, brown bread and

A reasonable amount of butter.

The whine of the bombs

mocks my eggs over-easy.

It is so easy to blame Israel.

But somewhere in this country

The State deploys bulldozers to eat dreams

And human sacrifices are made to God,

The Sub-Continental Dietician.

If I blame Israel, then I

Stand accused for India

I want to blame Netanyahu

I see evil in his face

Because it is the face of a man

And I have the eyes of an accuser.

But behind Netanyahu and Biden

and Rishi and Olaf stand us:

We, the people.

We, the complicit.

The Islamophobes who cannot send bombs

But lend moral support instead?

They are our camouflage.

I want now to name villains and victims.

I want to draw a circle around the good, you and me.

I am, of course, the centre of the circle.

I have boycotted the brands that support Israel,

I have followed the right Instagram pages.

I have recorded myself reading a Gaza monologue.

Now I sit in judgement of you.

I declare you bad because you have not done

Enough in this moral crisis.

I am reminded now of a younger Jerry

He had no podium and no mike.

He had two large ears he turned into the wind.

He once heard Terentius say: Homo sum.

Humani nil a me alienum puto.

He heard it and he stood up

It was a library but he stood up.

He wanted to cross time and meet

Terentius in 170BCE or thereabouts

and hug him and say: That is it.

That is just it. Say it again, Terry,

Say it for me. Say it for all of us.

And then sit down here and tell me

How do I do this?

He once heard Jesus say:

Love one another as I have loved you.

Easy-peasy-lemony-squeezy, he thought.

If it’s people in the abstract.

If it’s the neighbour who moves furniture at three am?

If it’s the relative who grabs your property?

Now that’s another ball game.

That Jerry heard: For he has created us

Into tribes and nations, that we may

Know each other, not despise each other.

Then Qabil slew Habil and here we are.

That Jerry read: Vasudaivam kutumbakam

But he wondered about the first family of

His own lineage. About all those families in

the Bible, the exile of Hagar, the cheating of

Isaac, the revenge on Absalom, the selling of

Jacob, and you can see how carefully

I am stepping here, not mentioning those

homicidal cousins who ended up on a battlefield.

This Jerry here? This one knows what an ideal is.

He knows why we coined that word.

it keeps us from being our own accusers.

We say: it’s an ideal. (*sighs in relief*)

We say: No one can live up to an ideal.

We lapse into inertia.

Our hands are bloodied.

We are Palestine.

But we are also Israel.

When we pray for Palestine, and I do, I pray believing prayers,

Roman Catholic prayers, Jewish psalms, Vedic shlokas,

Prayers of metta, atheist prayers,

whatever I know, whatever I can think of,

I pray for Israel too.

I pray for the men who sign bombs.

I pray for the women who pose for selfies

In front of the skull of a home.

I pray for me.

For I am Palestine.

And I am Israel.

I shudder as I say this.

I do not want to believe this.

U don’t think I even mean it.

I want Terentius’ words to

Go back into the ideal box.

For in the space of the ideal

There would be a lament loud enough

To make a heavenly intervention

And bring Free Will to a halt.

Then justice would come rolling down like a mighty river

And cover the land with fresh soil from Soul Mountain

Those dead babies would open their eyes and begin

To wail and their mothers would be allowed the luxury

Of being irritated with them.

The olive trees would be replanted,

The lemon trees would blossom.

And the land would remind us:

You do not own me.

Does the grass own me?

You are grass to be mown

By the Sickle of Time.

We would listen. Because history has ended.

The unlistening has ended.

We would listen to the land

The walls would come down.

And tents would rise

All of humanity would nick itself

And see a ruby glowing on its skin,

and see how much we are the same

and how in our blood our mother’s

Mitochondria dances to the rhythm

Of Adenosine Triphosphate.

Wait.

Hold on.

I want free will for myself.

I, at the centre of the circle of good;

I, determiner of the radius of that circle;

I would know how to use it.

You would not.

Here we go again.

Still, I pray for peace.

I pray for peace in Manipur.

I pray for peace in Ukraine.

I pray for peace n Myanmar.

I pray for peace in the Maghreb.

I pray for all the conflict zones

I don’t know about.

I pray that my ignorance will not

Become a talisman.

I pray that my mind will be stilled.

I pray that my prayer will be acceptable

In the ears of Whoever is receiving it.

I pray because I do not know what else to do.

I am sorry, Palestine, this is not very much.

But it is what I have.