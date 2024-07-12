Mumbai received heavy rains on Friday morning as the Indian Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for the city. An orange alert – only below a red alert – indicates the possibility of very heavy rainfall.

Residents shared their reactions to the morning showers on social media. While some gave the rains an aesthetic spin, others pointed to the infrastructural and transport problems caused by the rains.

Some Mumbaikars expressed appreciation for the scenic beauty of the morning.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation building cut a fine figure against the cloudy sky.

One user shared the view from his flat in Parel.

He wasn’t the only one surveying the city from on high.

Mulund has turned Hill Station Today.



Oberoi, Sheth & L&T Towers under cloud cover. What a Beautiful Sight! Shots by me🎥

#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/h4CqA4xDWA — Mumbai Nowcast (@s_r_khandelwal) July 12, 2024

Another resident posted a video of Santacruz looking rather grim.

However, not everybody was charmed by the scenery. Many social media users posted images of the problems the rain had caused.

#Mumbai..



How can Andheri Subway remain open during #MumbaiRains?



Yes... It's Shut since early morning.



Something's don't change at all.



https://t.co/7VkVvdmxhR — मुंबई Matters™ (@mumbaimatterz) July 12, 2024

Aksa Beach

A Promenade that was illegally built right across the Sandy Beach has caved in

A reminder that Monsoon High Tide areas should always be construction free pic.twitter.com/S3FFuLVBot — Zoru Bhathena (@zoru75) July 12, 2024

One handle posted a picture of the city of a rainy day several decades ago.