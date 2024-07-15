Social media users and cartoonists did not think much of the government’s decision to commemorate June 25 as “Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas” or Murder of the Constitution Day. It marks the day Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared an Emergency in 1975.

Home Minister Amit Shah on July 12 announced that the decision honours those “who struggled to revive democracy” while facing persecution “at the hands of an oppressive government”.

Cartoonists and users on X pointed out the irony of the government marking the day Emergency was declared despite its own questionable record on civil liberties over the past decade.

Others joked that “Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas” could be a holiday for central agencies. Over the years, several prominent Opposition leaders have been targeted and jailed under cases being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax Department.

Edit Cartoon by E P Unny on June 25 to be celebrated as #SamvidhanHatyaDiwas, anniversary of the Emergency declared by Indira Gandhi.

During April-May Lok Sabha elections, Opposition parties had put the spotlight on the Constitution in their campaign, emphasising their efforts to “Save the Constitution”. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi frequently waved a copy of the Constitution while addressing the public and during press conferences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while campaigning, had falsely claimed the INDIA bloc wanted to change the Constitution in favour of religion-based reservation.

Social media users mocked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for claiming to save the Constitution when it had not upheld its ideals itself.

The ruling coalition and Opposition parties had sparred over the Emergency in Parliament as well. In the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, Modi called the Emergency a blot on democracy.

Reacting to Shah’s announcement, Modi called Emergency a “Congress unleashed a dark phase of Indian History” when the “Constitution of India was trampled over”.

Another cartoonist referenced the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act to compare the current government’s heavy-handed approach to the press with Emergency laws.

Journalists have been booked under the anti-terror legislation for questioning the government narrative or reporting on events that showed the ruling administration in poor light.

Others referenced the government’s contrasting lack of urgency in addressing more pressing concerns such as high unemployment, the cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test medical entrance exam and the year-long conflict in Manipur.

BJP fighting against 50 year's old Emergency instead of NEET, Unemployment, Manipur issues #SamvidhaanHatyaDiwas

A video that surfaced online last week showed a huge crowd of applicants for 10 openings at a private hotel in Bharuch in Gujarat. The stampede-like situation that led a railing to fall had been shared widely on social media raising concerns about the crisis of unemployment.

The government is planning to start a campaign to celebrate 75 years of the Constitution with events and exhibitions across the country.