Bangladesh under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be remembered as a poignant case of how democratic aspirations can be suffocated by authoritarian rule. The recent student protests, which have spiraled into a nationwide crisis, underscore the deep discontent with her repressive governance. Hasina’s regime, marked by its heavy-handedness and erosion of democratic principles, is now facing its most significant challenge as students take to the streets, demanding an end to a corrupt quota system that epitomises the regime’s nepotism.

The spark for the current unrest is a controversial government job quota system that reserves a significant portion of public sector jobs for the families of veterans from Bangladesh’s 1971 Liberation War. This quota system, which was suspended in 2018 and reinstated by a court last month, began as a policy to honour those who fought for the nation’s freedom. However, it has morphed into a tool of political favouritism, disproportionately benefiting those loyal to Hasina’s ruling Awami League. There is no doubt that this system has become a breeding ground for corruption, undermining meritocracy, and disenfranchising the nation’s youth.

On Sunday, the Bangladesh Supreme Court scaled back , but did not abolish, most of the quotas.

The protests, which have now claimed over a hundred lives, started with students demanding the abolition of this quota system. The movement quickly grew, fueled by broader frustrations with high unemployment, economic stagnation and the government’s authoritarian practices. The government’s response has been brutally repressive, labeling the protesters as “razakar”, a term historically used to describe collaborators during the independence era, deploying police and military forces, imposing curfews, and completely shutting down communications to stifle dissent. These measures, however, have only intensified the protests, demonstrating the limits of authoritarian control.

Prime Minister Hasina’s tenure, especially since her re-election in January, has been characterises by an increasing drift towards authoritarianism. The election itself, despite the boycott by the country’s entire opposition parties, was marred by allegations of vote-rigging, suppression of the opposition, and widespread intimidation. The consolidation of power has involved curbing press freedom, using the judiciary to harass political opponents, and leveraging state resources to maintain a grip on power. The student protests have brought these issues into sharp relief, highlighting the regime’s disregard for democratic norms and human rights.

Staggering toll

The human toll of the government’s crackdown is staggering. Reports from hospitals and news agencies indicate that many of the victims were injured or killed by police using rubber bullets and other forms of force. The government’s aggressive tactics, including the use of tear gas and stun grenades, have not only failed to quell the protests but have also galvanised public outrage. The closure of universities and schools, the suspension of internet services, and the ban on public gatherings have turned the country into a virtual police state, echoing the darkest periods of authoritarian rule globally.

The international community has responded with alarm to the escalating violence and the government’s repressive measures. The United Nations and various human rights organisations have condemned the use of excessive force and called for peaceful dialogue. The US State Department has announced that it is closely monitoring the protests in Bangladesh and strongly condemned any acts of violence against peaceful demonstrators. The European Union has expressed deep concern over the loss of life and the suppression of democratic freedoms, urging the Bangladeshi government to seek a peaceful resolution. Even India, which has historically maintained strong ties with Hasina’s government, has taken a cautious stance, emphasising the need for internal stability.

Divide and rule

The protests in Bangladesh are a stark reminder that the divide-and-rule policy of authoritarian regimes have an inherent expiry date. The will of the people, especially the youth, cannot be indefinitely suppressed. The current crisis is a testament to the resilience and courage of Bangladesh’s students, who have emerged as the vanguard of the struggle for democracy and justice. Their demands for a fair and merit-based system reflect broader aspirations for a transparent and accountable government.

The world’s longest-serving female Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s legacy is now at a crossroads. The choice before her is stark: continue down the path of repression and risk further destabilisation, or heed the calls for reform and embrace democratic principles. The student protests have illuminated the deep fissures in Bangladeshi society and the untenability of authoritarian rule. As the world watches, the resolve of Bangladesh’s youth may well chart the course for the nation’s future, reaffirming that the quest for democracy and justice is an enduring and universal human aspiration.

In the end, the story of Bangladesh under Sheikh Hasina may serve as a cautionary tale for other authoritarian leaders in the region: no matter how entrenched a regime may seem, the power of the people, driven by a thirst for justice, equity, and dignity, remains an unstoppable force. The turmoil in Bangladesh is a clarion call for change, signaling that the era of authoritarian rule must and will come to an end.

Ashok Swain is a professor of peace and conflict research at Uppsala University, Sweden.