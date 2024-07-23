When secret service agents ushered Donald Trump offstage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, there was much confusion as to what had actually happened. The events, as they came to light over the next few hours, reshaped the narrative of the election, with Trump surviving a very real assassination attempt.

Reshaped, sure, but has it changed the course of the election?

Emily Tamkin reports on the fallout, as the Republians gathered in Milwaukee and Trump picked marine/lawyer/venture capitalist/author/politician JD Vance as his Vice-Presidential mate.

Tom Hamilton and Rohan Venkat contribute thoughts on the ways that political violence has changed the course of democratic moments in both the United Kingdom and India.