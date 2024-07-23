As Prime Minister Narenda Modi’s new government announced the national budget this week, Indians will be looking for clues on how he will tackle unemployment, a major grievance among voters who deprived him of a clear majority in last month’s election.

While the Indian economy is seen growing at a fast clip of 7.2% this year, job creation has lagged .

Latest consumer confidence polls by the Reserve Bank of India, taken in May, show that voters are increasingly concerned about unemployment and inflation.

India’s official unemployment rate stands at 3.2%, far below figures offered by independent researchers, like the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, which said the jobless rate was 9.2% in May .

Here are some facts about India’s labour market:

– Out of a population of 1.43 billion people, India has an estimated 582 million workers.

– Job growth in recent years has come primarily from self-employment, which accounted for 56% of work in 2022, or family enterprises.

– Almost 82% of the workforce is engaged in the informal sector, while only a fifth of the workforce has jobs that pay a salary or wages.

– Agriculture accounts for 47% of all jobs, an increase from 42% in 2019.

– Manufacturing employed 11.4% of workers, fewer than it did before the Covid-19 pandemic.

– Women’s workforce participation increased to 37% in 2023 from 25% in 2019, boosted by agricultural, own-account and unpaid family work.

– However, a significant gender gap persists, with men’s participation at more than twice the rate at 77%.

– Youth make up the vast majority of the unemployed population at 83%.

– Educated young people suffer higher rates of unemployment: 18% of those who have completed secondary education or higher are unemployed, compared with 3.4% of those who cannot read or write.

(Sources: Citigroup, The Institute for Human Development (India) and International Labour Organisation)

This article first appeared on Context, powered by the Thomson Reuters Foundation.