After months of growing pressure, Joe Biden has finally ditched his bid for a second term in the Oval Office, paving the way for his VP, Kamala Harris, to lead the Democratic ticket.

But who really is Harris, the former California senator? What challenges will she face in the campaign crucible? And what does Team Trump make of all this toing and froing?

Emily Tamkin reports on an historic week in American politics, while Tom Hamilton and Rohan Venkat provide the perspective from the rest of the world.