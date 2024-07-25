As Mumbai, Pune and other parts of India experienced heavy rainfall on Thursday, social media users reacted with concern, sharing photos and videos of the downpour and flooded roads.
The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert warning of extremely heavy rainfall in the Konkan and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra subdivisions, which cover Mumbai and Pune, until July 26. Heavy rainfall is also expected in parts of Gujarat.
One social media user, in a video, pointed out that it had been raining continuously for the past three days in most parts of Mumbai, its neighbouring cities and Pune.
To those romanticising the weather, some users gave a reality-check, responding with visuals of the monsoon quite unlike how it is depicted in Hindi cinema.
After one user posted photographs of a cloudy skyline in Pune, another responded with photographs of flooded streets in the city, sarcastically asking residents to come for a swim.
Some social media accounts posted visuals warning others of how heavily it was raining and to show the state of the roads.
In Mumbai and its neighbouring regions, the incessant downpour flooded railway tracks, bringing suburban train services to a halt in some parts.
In Pune, videos showed water surging through the usually dry Mula and Mutha rivers that pass through the city after the opening of dam gates on the outskirts of the city where there has been heavy rainfall.
One user pointed out how different the current sentiment was compared to the expectation and relief many experienced during the first few weeks of the monsoon after a long, hot summer.