This article seems to be very biased (“Bangladesh: Why there must be caution in understanding the violence against Hindus”). First, the authors nowhere sympathise with the religious minority. Second, instead of explaining the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, the authors are keen on broadcasting that nobody should jump to the conclusion that Hindus are always persecuted there. Third, the authors defend the atrocities saying that they are a spillover of the uprising. Fourth, instead of suggesting how Hindus and other minorities should be protected, the authors abruptly end the article. Such articles disappoint readers who expect the overall welfare of all people. – Vishal

***

This is a good article that is well written and explained. But please have the same understanding when it happens with Muslims or Christians anywhere else in the world. – Pankaaj Phadnis

***

I was very disturbed by the views expressed by authors about the reasons for the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh post -“revolution”. The authors stopped short of saying that the Hindus in Bangladesh deserved it. If supporting a political party is enough to get you killed and worse, to call it spillover, then in India will it be considered normal to kill minorities for supporting a political ideology? It is shameful of the authors not to condemn the killings of Hindus in Bangladesh. – Harshad Tengshe

***

The silence by Amnesty International the Western press on violence against minorities in Bangladesh is on expected lines. But an article apologising and trying to give a logical explanation is a first. Now we have seen the worst type of journalism cloaked as analysis. Thank you for helping realise why everyone is moving away from the press and journalists globally as the rot in the fourth pillar spreads. Sincerely, if you do publish. – Anuj Joshi

***

What a great job defending the violence. Congratulations to Scroll team for bringing forth points in favour of such violence “in the aftermath of an uprising” and its justifications thereof. – Prince P

***

What a strange article. If even a tenth of the atrocities on minorities took place on India, what would the authors have said? – Palani Vel

***

If it was a generalised riot that got out of control, how come no mosque was scratched? Why the deafening silence when non-Muslims are attacked? Don’t non-Muslims bleed when attacked, or as asked in a Tamil movie in a different context, “if you bleed it is blood, when we do, is it ketchup?” – Satyajit Manakkadan

Also read: After Hasina’s fall, Hindus in Bangladesh on edge

Read Scroll’s coverage on Bangladesh here.