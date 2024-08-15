Become a Scroll member today! click here

Until June, the prognostications were dire. India, the global think tanks declared, was in the midst of a process of democratic backsliding. According to the Swedish V-Dem Institute, India was “one of the worst autocratisers”. The US non-profit Freedom House claimed that the country is only “partly free”, while the Economist Intelligence Unit categorised India as a “flawed democracy”.

But as the results of the elections to the 18th Lok Sabha demonstrated, Indians were having none of that. Having experienced the consequences of a single party exercising an overwhelming majority in Parliament for a decade, the country voted to restore the balance – to reinstitute debate, to put a system of checks and balances back into place, to reclaim our democratic traditions.

Among the factors the think tanks consider when they are designing their democracy indexes is the state of media freedom. This year, for instance, India ranks 159 of 180 countries on the scale prepared by Reporters Without Borders – down from 140 in 2014.

India, it’s clear, cannot regain its democratic standing unless the media is allowed to play its expected role – to pose the questions of voiceless citizens to the powerful, without fear of repercussion.

Asking uncomfortable questions is what we at Scroll have been doing ever since we started a decade ago. Over the past year, we have done our bit to help put Indian democracy back on track. Our collaborative Project Electoral Bond was just one example of this, as we investigated possible quid pro quos in the opaque election funding system devised by the government. Our rigorous series “Not a Normal Election” reported on flaws in the process, with a view to understanding how they can be repaired.

But an independent media cannot function without the support of committed readers. For Scroll to play our role, we need you, our readers, to play yours.

This Independence Day, please do consider becoming a Scroll member and helping us, as the writer George Orwell said, “exercise the right to tell people what they do not want to hear”.