Recent polling shows that the Democrat's shiny new candidate – Kamala Harris – is ahead in almost all the swing states. Meanwhile, the British far-right, who seemed so potent last week, have bee repelled by anti-fascist campaigners and the criminal justice system. Is the tide beginning to turn in favour of reasoned debate? Emily Tamkin and Tom Hamilton report back, while Rohan Venkat, back from vacation, picks up on the turbulence in Bangladesh.
Reading
-
1
How the government undercut TISS over the past decade
-
2
Badminton, Japan Open Super 500: Sathish Kumar advances; Kiran George exits in first round
-
3
‘Murshid’ trailer: Kay Kay Menon plays a retired gangster forced back into the game
-
4
Ten-book longlist announced for NIF’s 2024 Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay Book Prize for nonfiction
-
5
‘Shekhar Home’: How Kay Kay Menon brought Sherlock Holmes home
-
6
Why the BJP has become cautious on matters of caste
-
7
Women in Malayalam film industry face sexual abuse, lack of safety: Justice Hema committee report
-
8
151 MPs, MLAs face cases related to crimes against women, 16 accused of rape: Report
-
9
Vaccine-derived polio case confirmed in Meghalaya, authorities on high alert
-
10
A new book illustrates the ‘golden rule’ of free cash flow to keep businesses financially healthy