In the introduction to Kenneth Grahame’s children’s classic The Wind in the Willows – a book for every age, really – AA Milne writes, “One does not argue about the [book]. The man gives it to the girl with whom he is in love, and if she does not like it, asks her to return his letters. The older man tries it on his nephew, and alters his will accordingly. The book is a test of character.” He proceeds to add, “When you sit down to it, don’t be so ridiculous so as to suppose that you are sitting in judgment on my taste, or on the art of Kenneth Grahame. You are merely sitting in judgement of yourself. You may be worthy: I don’t know. But it is you who is on trial.”

The sternly worded introduction opens into the adventures of Rat, Mole, Badger, and Mr Toad starting with Mole deciding to ditch his spring cleaning and instead visit the river. There he meets his friend Rat, a water vole, and they spend the warm days together. Taking a break from their leisurely days, the two decide to visit the “preposterous” Mr Toad, owner of Toad Hall, who boasts of – and indeed possesses – handsome riches but not much wisdom. Somewhat corrupted by his high standing in society, Mr Toad easily falls prey to the latest trends and fads.

Four’s a party

Mole and Rat accompany Mr Toad on an excursion on his fancy horse-drawn carriage but they are met with a rude surprise. A speeding motorcar frightens the horse and wreaks havoc on the merry party. However, Mr Toad is barely offended for he is quite sure there is nothing in the world as full of magic and charm as a car. Concerned by Mr Toad’s infatuation with the machine, Mole and Rat hike to Wild Wood to visit the responsible and respectable Badger. They duly report to him that their friend has been buying and smashing cars for entertainment.

With the best intentions at heart, the three plan an intervention for Mr Toad – this pastime of his must be discouraged. Yet, their efforts cannot stop the one who has gone rogue. When he escapes, he steals an unattended car and drives away with it. When he’s caught by the police, he’s sentenced to twenty years in prison. But luck hasn’t abandoned him altogether – the jailer’s kind daughter takes pity on him and helps him escape. He disguises himself, adopts alien mannerisms, and quite literally gets his hands dirty on this necessary quest. At last, he is rescued by Rat – but terrible news awaits him. His precious abode, Toad Hall, has been taken over by weasels and other lowly mustelids. The Badger’s intelligence is put to use as he guides the group through a secret tunnel into Toad Hall. The mad story concludes with the trespassers being defeated in a dramatic battle and the sealing of Mr Toad’s happy fate with an extravagant banquet.

The idyllic natural settings, wild adventures of friends, and one’s own memories of happier times add to the many joys of reading a children’s book as an adult.

Growing pains

Grahame’s simply named characters – Mole, Rat, Badger, Mr Toad – make it easy to imagine what the characters look like. The crew is diverse and lovable – Mole leaves his cosy home to venture into the world; Rat is a true friend who encourages Mole to explore the beauty of the Wild Wood and the River; Mr Toad promises a fun adventure; and Badger is the wise friend who keeps the rest – or at least rescues them – out of trouble.

Written in 1908, Grahame’s idea of the ideal society reflects the values and politics of his time. Here, men assume important roles and undertake adventures, and citizens are strictly divided by class with poorer, or lower, sections of the population attracting more scrutiny and disdain. Mr Toad, seems to represent the landed class who could afford to be wasteful with their riches – but his actions are unbearable to his friends for he is betraying the respectability associated with the country gentleman. The need to fall back on track also feels like Grahame’s attempt to restore orderliness in the confusion of the formative years of the 20th century.

The childlike wonder of the characters is quickly replaced by the need to take life seriously. To me, Wind in the Willows is a less-sober coming-of-age story. Mole tries to reason with Rat that he cannot jest about in Wild Wood like he always has, similarly, Mr Toad is time and again advised by his friends to not be impulsive and selfish. The excessiveness of the celebratory feast is followed by Mr Toad settling into a quiet life at home. To Grahame’s generation, propriety was an important mark of gentlemanliness and indeed of civil society. Self-restraint, selflessness, and introspection were cherished gifts – often rewarded at the end of a difficult time in one’s life.

The British countryside is charmingly described by Grahame and it’s marvellous how well he controls the pacing of the book. In the first half, where Rat and Mole, are enjoying their ride on the River, their calmness is mirrored in the prose’s pleasantness. The arrival of Mr Toad and his subsequent misadventures drum up the heat as we chase the friends through the Wild Wood till their safe return to Toad Hall.

The novel’s rich, descriptive, and poetic writing makes it hard to believe that it was a book written for young children. Grahame’s creativity is not hindered by a child’s limited vocabulary – he relies on their endless imagination and thirst for knowledge to see them through the book’s end. As an adult, I sometimes found it difficult to imagine certain settings but what was a challenge for me is perhaps not so for most young readers – they are not yet hardwired into “reality” and their hearts are open to joyful possibilities. The Wind in the Willows makes you nostalgic for a time that perhaps never was – inspiring you to seek adventures and find happiness in the whimsical every day of your world.

The Wind in the Willows, Kenneth Grahame, Wordsworth Editions.