Press organisations and Opposition leaders have joined hands to condemn Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for rebuffing a Muslim journalist , who asked him questions at a press conference, with a communal remark.

Senior politicians as well as press and civil society organisations in Assam said Sarma’s comment was unacceptable and that he unnecessarily dragged the religious identity of the journalist into the conversation. Sarma has a long history of making communal remarks.

At a press interaction in Guwahati on August 21, Shah Alam, a journalist with local media organisation Newz Now, asked the chief minister about concerns about urbanisation-drive deforestation and the destruction of hills in Mandakata, on the outskirts of Guwahati, in Sarma’s Jalukbari Assembly constituency.

In response, Sarma asked Alam his name and insinuated that he was associated with Mahbubul Haque, the owner of University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya. On August 13, Sarma had accused the university of “flood jihad”, by destroying hills in a neighbouring district in Meghalaya that resulted in flash floods in Guwahati early in August.

“I would like to question Shah Alam and Mahbubul Haque, whether they will allow us to live in Assam,” Sarma said, alluding to the Hindutva panic over a “demographic change” in Assam’s population where Muslims of Bangladeshi origin will end up outnumbering indigenous Assamese populations.

Sarma also claimed that the university had “coached” Alam to ask questions about Mandakata and had “poisoned his mind”.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma rebuked a reporter over his religious identity after the reporter asked a question on hill cuttings in his constituency Jalukbari.



Sarma asked him whether they (Muslims) will allow them (Hindus) to live in Assam, citing "demographic change". pic.twitter.com/Q0F4VXH1Pz — Rokibuz Zaman (@ROKIBUZZAMAN2) August 22, 2024

Alam in a post on Facebook said Sarma’s targeting him based on his religion had insulted and hurt him. “Yes, my name is Shah Alam…Assamese is my first identity,” wrote Alam. “The way you have attacked me in name, you have hurt my dignity.”

The Gauhati Press Club released a statement expressing solidarity with Alam. “The honorable chief minister pulled the religious identity of a journalist into context without any apparent relevance,” read the statement. It urged political leaders to ensure that such instances do not recur and to treat the media with dignity.

as part of the job, during press interactions. In the latest case, the honorable chief minister pulled the religious indentity of a journalist into context without any apparent relevance during a press interaction on August 21.

The Gauhati Press Club expresses deep concern (2/3) — Sukrita Baruah (@BaruahSukrita) August 22, 2024

The Press Club of India, Delhi, endorsed the statement by the Gauhati Press Club.

It is advised to politicians not to make personal comment against the journalist’s caste, creed, religion or ethnicity.



In democracy, the journalists have every right to question those who are in powers and it should not be taken personally.



Gauhati Press Club’s statement 👇 pic.twitter.com/k7cLV4pI8W — Press Club of India (@PCITweets) August 22, 2024

The Journalists Union of Assam joined other press organisations in condemning Sarma’s remarks. In a statement in Assamese, it said Sarma’s comments were unfortunate and that he had personally insulted Alam by dragging his religious identity into a professional context. “The chief minister has lowered the constitutional status of his post,” said the union. “Moreover, journalists’ right to ask questions has been denied.”

Durba Ghosh, president of the newly formed Assam Women Journalists’ Forum, released a public statement emphasising that it is the duty of a journalist to ask questions.

Prominent civil society organisation Assam Nagrik Society condemned Sarma, saying that chief minister, holding a constitutional position, had made a “communal and divisive” statement that should be condemned by everyone.

Bhupen Kumar Borah, president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, tweeted in support of Shah Alam, asking Sarma, “How low will you fall, how low?”

As per the Preamble to our Constitution, India is a secular country. The Chief Minister is a constitutional authority who swears to uphold the Constitution.



It is therefore utterly shameful and apalling when Assam CM insinuates about the loyalty/patriotism of a journalist just… https://t.co/ViP6XdJeaJ — Bhupen kumar Borah (@BhupenKBorah) August 22, 2024

Jairam Ramesh, Congress parliamentarian, wrote on X that Sarma’s behavior was “unacceptable and condemnable”.

What the Assam CM said is unacceptable and condemnable. A sick mind and a loud mouth are a toxic combination https://t.co/5EZgL8nhMB — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 22, 2024

Gaurav Gogoi, Congress Lok Sabha member from Jorhat, tweeted asking Sarma to learn from the Marwari community in Assam and issue a public statement of apology.

A 17-year old girl was assaulted in Assam’s Sivasagar earlier in August. Since the suspect hailed from the Marwari community , members from the community had apologised by publicly kneeling down in front of a state cabinet minister.

These repeated insults are a sign of desperation. He has proven to be extremely incompetent whether in tackling floods, reducing inflation, building schools or creating jobs. My suggestion is that he should learn from Marwari community in Sivasagar and publicly apologise to the… https://t.co/5RQtIaUvYl — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) August 22, 2024

However, Pijush Hazarika of the Bharatiya Janata Party and an Assam legislator, pointed out that during the Lok Sabha campaigning, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had asked a journalist his caste.

I am amazed at the hypocrisy of Cong leaders like @GauravGogoiAsm and @pradyutbordoloi who rushed to defend a Muslim propagandist masked as a journalist, simply because the CM politely asked his name. Same bunch have no problem when Rahul was asking Hindu journalists their caste? pic.twitter.com/SIUQsAW4dS — Pijush Hazarika (@Pijush_hazarika) August 22, 2024

In February, Gandhi, at a rally in Raebareli, had asked an India News journalist his name as well as the name of the TV channel’s owner. “Is he Dalit? No. Is he OBC [other backward class]? No,” Gandhi had said.

Newz Now, the channel where Alam works, responded to Hazarika’s post asking the minister to focus on the matter at hand and not use “one wrong” to justify another wrong.