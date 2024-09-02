Relative

The cliffs are beautiful

Even more beautiful than flowers

The thorns are sorrowful

Even more sorrowful than colours

The heart drifts high, high above

Even higher than the butterflies, the birds

Age flows

Molten gold flows

Illusion enfolds illusion, in turn hidden by another illusion

Like night enfolds darkness, and darkness hides by night

Metamorphosis

Embracing the river I fall asleep unafraid

& when I wake I become the boundless sea

All night I crawled awake in the lifespan of a caterpillar

In the afternoon dream I’ve transformed into a butterfly in bright air

I was arrogant, cruel but an imperishable thorn until yesterday

Someone heartless has dropped me – in the flower’s brief body

A feather I drift wherever – piggybacking on the wind

In my soul I nurse a primitive desire to be a bird

I’m only a seed today – I know

Tomorrow, you watch, God will sprout from me

Greed

Deep in the heart’s remoteness

there is quiet

In the blue darkness there is

an apparition of you

You – to arrive at the edge of you

my one birth will not do

In the creation-odyssey of arriving towards you

I’m a pilgrim

But there are so many roads

Having to choose bewilders me

Each road promises

it will lead me to you

And the roads – they speak not as themselves

the roads impersonate you

Standing in front of me

in the way of my path to you

Behind me –

There are the

many increments of my serial deaths

Shoving each death behind

I hurtle on

along the laddered track

greedy that at the destination I might find you

Labour-Song

Undiscovered by anyone

there is a city lost in the eyes

Hidden from everyone

a pond dug in the chest

Inscrutable to all

a valley vanishes in the lips

In an illegible hand

a poem is scrawled across the palm

In the eyes a city of love

In the chest a pond of hatred

In the lips – valley of your myriad songs

& across the palm a poem scrawled

from the hard labour of words pulled in a cart

I

want to be whole

in a human form

in devotion

to your love

and to labour

Water

Inside the clamour of carbon

nowhere there is – water

Inside the smoke’s wintergreen dark

there will not be any – water

Inside the grey cloud of dust

you will not find – water

Winnowing the tumult of sand

you will not suddenly discover – water

If you churn the brown earth with a stick

will you then find – water?

Rubbing two stones together

who has divined – water?

If you distil the murky pond

maybe there’ll be a few drops – of water

Now what is retained

in man:

fire

sky

earth

vitality

must be cast off

to shore what is left

of water

Body’s infinite essence

Born from itself

life-sap

elixir

For the ones to come in the future

nectar inexhaustible water

Excerpted with permission from The Dust Draws Its Face on the Wind, Avinash Shrestha, translated from the Nepali by Rohan Chhetri, HarperCollins India.