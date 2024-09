Last week, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump took to the stage for the first – and, increasingly likely, the only – Presidential debate. In it, Trump propounded a conspiracy theory about Haitian migrants eating the pets of residents in Springfield, Ohio. What was going on there? And why does the Trump campaign want to keep talking about immigration in this campaign?

Emily Tamkin gives the full debate low-down, while Tom Hamilton and Rohan Venkat look at the similarities across Europe and Asia.