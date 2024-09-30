Keki N Daruwalla, a formidable figure in Indian English literature, is a poet and writer whose work spans diverse genres and themes, always marked by his sharp wit, deep historical consciousness, and unyielding realism. A House of Words is a festschrift (a collection of writings published in honour of a scholar) that celebrates his prolific contributions and multifaceted personality.

With contributions from eminent literary figures, this festschrift encapsulates the essence of Daruwalla’s multifaceted persona – his wit, his wisdom, his relentless pursuit of truth, courage, and his profound humanity.

The man behind the words

This collection, edited by Usha Akella, not only honours Daruwalla’s literary legacy but also offers insights into the man behind the words. The book, presents essays, poems, and reflections that echo the profound impact of Daruwalla's work on Indian and global literature.

The festschrift is divided into several sections, each offering a different perspective on the poet and writer’s life and work. The section titled “Reflections” includes essays that delve into various aspects of his poetry and prose.

It also includes personal tributes from Daruwalla’s friends and colleagues including poets and writers, Anita Nahal, Arundhathi Subramaniam, Basudhara Roy, and others share anecdotes and memories that reveal the generosity of Daruwalla's spirit. Two insightful interviews with Firdaus Gandavia and Usha Akella provide a rare glimpse into Daruwalla’s thoughts on fiction and poetry. There are two valuable sections exploring imagery and aphorisms in his craft.

Usha Akella notes the need to remember our greats in literature while they are with us and adds, “Books of this kind harness and preserve the cultural wealth of the country which is people of talent whatever the sphere of activity.”

A historical and satirical lens

Daruwalla’s journey began in Lahore in 1937, and his life has been a testament to the turbulence and transformation of the Indian subcontinent. His early years were spent in Junagarh after his family moved due to the partition of India. His educational and professional paths were equally distinguished, with a Master's degree from Punjab University and a career in the Indian Police Service, culminating as a special assistant to the Prime Minister on International Affairs.

This background provided him with a unique perspective that deeply influenced his literary voice, as reflected in his work. Daruwalla’s work is often characterised by his panoramic view of historical and social settings. His satire is both robust and agile, sparing no one from its critical gaze.

In her essay on Daruwalla’s short story collection Going, in the festschrift, Basudhara Roy comments: “Going, in its primary sense is a book about transit, movement, and relentless motion… In terms of setting, the five stories in Going offer a diachronic arrangement as they move from colonial India to the present times. Daruwalla’s sweep, in every story, remains wide and panoramic in its attempt to take in the entire social scenario at one go.”

In the short stories, he humorously critiques Indian societal behaviors, revealing his sharp observational skills and his ability to present uncomfortable truths with a touch of irony. He weaves personal and societal observations into his narratives, making his stories not just a reflection of individual lives but also a critique of broader social norms​.

Daruwalla’s poetry is where his voice finds its most profound expression. His poems are a blend of personal reflection and historical insight, often exploring themes of exile, identity, and belonging.

The poem “Cranes” encapsulates his poetic philosophy, where he writes about creating “a vale of compassion/where none is harmed”. This line, emblematic of his work, reveals his desire to find beauty and meaning amidst chaos and conflict.

One of Daruwalla’s remarkable achievements is his ability to transcend cultural and historical boundaries in his work. His poetry collection Fire Altar: Poems on the Persians and the Greeks and Naishapur and Babylon reflect his deep engagement with civilizations beyond India. These works illustrate his ability to navigate and connect different cultural landscapes, making him a truly global poet.

A lasting legacy

What emerges from this festschrift is a portrait of a man who is as complex as he is compassionate. A House of Words is more than just a tribute to Keki N Daruwalla; it showcases his enduring influence on literature.

Akella adds, “The memoirs in the book are the testimonial of the poet’s legacy – his work output in multiple genres as well as the impact of his personality. His proclivation to mentorship was just astounding as that energy touched not one or two but numerous young writers. He was prodigious in every sense of the word. His lasting legacy was the model he was on how to live in this world with talent and intellectual prowess. He did not hide behind his fame, but lived in a community of writers; he showed us accessibility did not dim greatness.”

As Basudhara Roy notes in her introduction, the influence he had is staggering, that all around in a nook and corner is a writer who has been touched by him – either through his work, mentorship or as a colleague or friend. “Everyone who knew him had a story about him. He invested in people – and when that is the major accomplishment of a human being, it can't be estimated, but reveals its value over time,” Akella expounds.

In honouring the writer, A House of Words calls upon readers to reflect on the power of literature to transcend boundaries, to question the status quo, and to find beauty in the most unexpected places. As readers navigate through the myriad contributions in this festschrift, they are invited to embrace Daruwalla’s world – a world where words are not just tools of expression but vessels of deep philosophical inquiry and cultural critique.

A House of Words: In Honour of Keki N Daruwalla, edited by Usha Akella, Sahitya Akademi.